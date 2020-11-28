Gunfire Erupts Outside Mira Mesa Restaurant, But Patron’s Wallet Stops Bullet

A San Diego Police Department patch
A San Diego Police Department patch on an officer’s uniform. Courtesy SDPD

A 29-year-old patron of a seafood restaurant in Mira Mesa is grateful for his wallet after it stopped a bullet fired from a passing vehicle.

The shooting happened about 9:10 p.m. Friday at the Crab Hut restaurant at 8280 Mira Mesa Blvd., according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

Several rounds were fired and one of the bullets struck the man in the buttocks area, but his wallet stopped the bullet and he was not injured, Heims said.

A description of the suspects or suspect vehicle was not immediately available.

— City News Service

