Firefighter Injured as Crews Battle 10-Acre Hawk Fire Near Alpine

Smoke rises from Cleveland National Forest.
Smoke rises from Cleveland National Forest. Photo by Alpine Fire Protection District via Instagram

A U.S. Forest Service firefighter was injured Friday while battling a vegetation fire that has burned 10 acres in the Cleveland National Forest near the community of Alpine.

The firefighter was taken to an area hospital for treatment, said the U.S. Forest Service’s Anabele Cornejo. Other details on the firefighter’s injury were unavailable.

The blaze, dubbed the Hawk Fire, was first reported shortly after 1 p.m. on Japatul and Japatul Valley roads, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Thomas Shoots of Cal Fire said that while the fire is not contained, crews have made progress against it and are now in the “mop up” stage. “Things are holding up pretty well.”

Cal Fire was assisting the U.S. Forest Service. Cornejo said the Forest Service deployed four hand crews, 18 engines, one helicopter and three water tenders to fight the blaze.

The CHP earlier reported that a large plume of smoke could be seen in the area.

There has been no reported structural damage.

The county Sheriff’s Department issued an evacuation warning, but were asking area residents to shelter in place, a spokesman said.

San Diego County is under a wildfire red flag warning until Saturday due to strong winds and low humidity.

Updated at 3:54 p.m. Nov. 27, 2020

— City News Service

