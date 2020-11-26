SD Police Investigating Shooting Death in Point Loma Heights

Share This Article:

Authorities are investigating the shooting death of an unidentified man whose body was found in a vehicle that struck a wall in the Point Loma Heights neighborhood, police said Thursday.

The man had been shot, said Lt. Matt Dobbs of the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Dobbs said.

According to police, the victim was between 18 and 25 years old, and may have been Hispanic.

Police believe another man may have been with the victim, and was last seen walking away from the Acura after it hit a wall, Dobbs said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service

