Suspected DUI Driver Suffers Major Injuries in Solo Crash on I-15 in Escondido

A suspected DUI driver suffered major injuries this morning when she crashed her car into a freeway zipper machine while heading the wrong way on Interstate 15 in Escondido, authorities said.

Dispatchers received multiple calls at around 12:50 a.m. from motorists reporting that a 2018 Honda Civic sedan was heading southbound in the northbound lanes of I-15 near Via Rancho Parkway, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

A short time later, the sedan crashed into a zipper barrier machine, ejecting the female driver from the car, 10News reported.

The woman, whose age was not immediately available, was taken to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of major injuries, Bettencourt said. An update on her status was not immediately available.

Intoxication was believed to have been a factor in the crash, the officer said.

–City News Service

