Share This Article:

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department warned drivers Wednesday that deputies will conduct increased DUI patrols throughout the five-day Thanksgiving holiday period.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The department said patrols would begin Wednesday and continue through Sunday with officers on the lookout for people driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana and other drugs.

“Even though the COVID-19 Pandemic has changed the way we celebrate Thanksgiving, we can continue to save lives by driving sober,” said Sheriff Bill Gore. “If you are caught driving impaired, you will go to jail.”

So far in 2020, 5,371 people have been booked into jail for impaired driving in San Diego County. Sheriff’s deputies made 705 of those arrests, with others made by the California Highway Patrol and local police departments.

During the 2019 Thanksgiving holiday period, 112 drivers were booked into county jail for driving under the influence, with deputies making 14 of those arrests.

The CHP plans its own maximum enforcement effort beginning at 6:01 p.m. Wednesday and continuing through 11:59 p.m. Sunday targeting unsafe driving practices as well as helping motorists in need.

San Diego Sheriff Warns Drivers of Increased DUI Patrols During Thanksgiving was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: