Female Body Found on Trail of Carlsbad’s Hosp Grove Park — Details Sketchy

Carlsbad police investigate woman's body found in Hosp Grove Park.
Carlsbad police investigate woman’s body found in Hosp Grove Park. Image via Fox5 San Diego Twitter
A person was found dead under suspicious circumstances Monday on a footpath near Buena Vista Lagoon, Carlsbad police reported.

Visitors walking on a trail at Hosp Grove Park in Carlsbad found the deceased person, described only as female, shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to police.

Officers closed nearby Monroe Street between Hosp Way and Marron Road while investigating the fatality.

Details about the death, including why it was considered suspicious, were not immediately available.

— City News Service

Female Body Found on Trail of Carlsbad’s Hosp Grove Park — Details Sketchy was last modified: November 23rd, 2020 by Ken Stone

