Share This Article:

The San Diego Police Department announced plans to set up a DUI and license checkpoint somewhere in the city limits on Friday night.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Officers will be stopping cars between 9:30 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday to check for alcohol or marijuana impairment as well as proper licensing.

Checkpoints like this are regularly announced in advance because of the deterrent effect on drivers.

“Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20% when well-publicized proactive DUI operations are conducted routinely,” the department said.

The checkpoint will be set up at a location chosen based on “collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests.”

Those caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.

San Diego Police Announce Friday Night Drunk Driving Checkpoint was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: