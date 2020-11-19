Police Seek Help Locating Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Man Near Sharp Memorial

Posted by on in | 9 Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
San Diego Police cruiser.
A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 61-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed outside Sharp Memorial Hospital Thursday evening by a driver who fled the scene.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was struck about 5:40 p.m., according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

He was taken in for treatment, but he died, Heims said.

Authorities do not have a description of the suspect’s vehicle. They urged anyone with information about the hit-and-run to call the San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Division at 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

– City News Service

Police Seek Help Locating Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Man Near Sharp Memorial was last modified: November 19th, 2020 by Editor

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss