Police Seek Help Locating Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Man Near Sharp Memorial

A 61-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed outside Sharp Memorial Hospital Thursday evening by a driver who fled the scene.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was struck about 5:40 p.m., according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

He was taken in for treatment, but he died, Heims said.

Authorities do not have a description of the suspect’s vehicle. They urged anyone with information about the hit-and-run to call the San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Division at 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

