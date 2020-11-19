Hospital Patient Found in North Park Area With Amnesia Identified

Share This Article:

Thanks to tips from the public, physicians Thursday were able to identify a Scripps Mercy Hospital patient who was unable to tell him his name.

The retirement-age man was brought to the Hillcrest medical center Sept. 20 from the North Park area, according to San Diego police.

On Wednesday evening, authorities circulated a photo of the patient in hopes that someone would recognize him.

Police did not release the man’s name.

–City News Service

