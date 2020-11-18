Mystery Man at Scripps Mercy: Can You ID Patient Found in North Park?

Share This Article:

Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to identify a Scripps Mercy Hospital patient who does not know his name.

The patient was brought to the San Diego hospital on Sept. 20 from the North Park area, according to the San Diego Police Department.

He doesn’t know his name or where he lives, police said.

He is described as white, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and white hair.

Authorities circulated a photo of the man and urged anyone with information about his identity to call the San Diego Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit at 619-531-2277.

— City News Service

We are asking for the public’s help to see if anyone recognizes this man. He was brought to the hospital on 09/20/20, from the area of North Park. He does not know his name or where he lives. If you recognize him please call us at (619)531-2277 Please RT pic.twitter.com/VY5tkDpkyK — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) November 19, 2020

