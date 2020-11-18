Construction Worker on Route 94 in Spring Valley Struck and Killed by Vehicle

A construction worker was fatally struck Wednesday morning on state Route 94 in Spring Valley, according to broadcast reports.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The crash was reported shortly after 12:10 a.m. on eastbound SR-94 near Avocado Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.
10News reported the victim was a construction worker who was working alongside other construction workers when he was struck.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP reported. The involved driver remained at the scene, but no description of the vehicle or the driver were immediately available.
The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.
— City News Service
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: