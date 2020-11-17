Woman Shot in Leg in Lincoln Park Neighborhood

Share This Article:

A woman showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg after she was shot in the Lincoln Park area, police said Tuesday.

Dispatchers received reports shortly before 9 p.m. Monday of a shooting in front of a house on Magnus Way near 47th Street, just east of Interstate 805, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

A woman, whose age was not immediately available, later showed up at a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.

–City News Service

