Woman Shot in Leg in Lincoln Park Neighborhood

Posted by on in | Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
A San Diego police cruiser
A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A woman showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg after she was shot in the Lincoln Park area, police said Tuesday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

Dispatchers received reports shortly before 9 p.m. Monday of a shooting in front of a house on Magnus Way near 47th Street, just east of Interstate 805, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

A woman, whose age was not immediately available, later showed up at a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.

–City News Service

Woman Shot in Leg in Lincoln Park Neighborhood was last modified: November 17th, 2020 by Debbie L. Sklar

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss