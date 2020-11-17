Share This Article:

Firefighters Tuesday came to the rescue of a 4-year-old girl who got one of her hands caught in an escalator at the Fashion Valley mall.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The accident occurred in a Bloomingdale’s store at the Friars Road shopping center shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

After emergency personnel freed the child from the mechanized stairway, medics took her to Rady Children’s Hospital for treatment, the city agency reported.

The severity of her injuries was not known.

— City News Service

Toddler Injured After Getting Hand Caught in Fashion Valley Mall Escalator was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: