Driver Killed After Speeding Car Slams into Power Pole, Tree in Valley Center

A motorist was killed Tuesday when he crashed his car off a two-lane rural road northeast of Escondido while trying to pass another vehicle at high speed, authorities reported.

The 35-year-old San Marcos resident lost control of his Acura TL while attempting to steer around a slower-moving Toyota Highlander on Valley Center Road near Rock Hill Ranch Road about 1:15 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Acura sideswiped the SUV, then skidded off the roadway and crashed into a power pole and a tree, killing the driver and sole occupant of the sedan, CHP public-affairs Officer Mark Latulippe said.

The 35-year-old San Marcos woman behind the wheel of the Toyota was unharmed, as were the six young children riding in her vehicle, Latulippe said.

— City News Service

