Blaze Causes $150K in Damage to Unoccupied Mira Mesa House

A blaze broke out Tuesday morning at an unoccupied Mira Mesa house being used as a preschool and caused an estimated $150,000 in damage, authorities said.

The fire was reported shortly after 2:15 a.m. at a single-story on Gold Coast Drive near Westonhill Drive, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews responded to the scene and found flames fueled by a gas line on the outside of the home, the agency reported.

The flames spread to the garage, attic and portions of the house before firefighters knocked down the flames within 45 minutes, fire officials said. No injuries were reported and the flames did not spread to any nearby homes.

Video from the scene showed firefighters cutting their way into a garage to access the house. A sign in front of the house said the daycare was called “Kiddies Korner Preschool.”

The preschool serves children ages 2 to 5 and has been in business since 1972, according to its website.

The blaze caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the structure and an estimated $50,000 in damage to its contents, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

–City News Service

