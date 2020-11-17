Share This Article:

A young man who opened fire on two men in the Colina Del Sol neighborhood, killing one of them, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and four months in state prison.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Mason Williams, 21, pleaded guilty earlier this year to voluntary manslaughter and attempted murder counts for the Dec. 22, 2018 shooting that killed 31-year-old Dionte Floyd and injured a 38-year-old man.

Police said the men were gunned down around 6 p.m. that day near 5200 El Cajon Blvd. Both victims were found lying in the street and were taken to a local hospital, where Floyd was pronounced dead.

A motive for the shooting was not disclosed, but Williams’ guilty plea included admissions that he committed the shooting while using “unreasonable self-defense.” He also admitted a handgun use allegation.

Police said the victims “were involved in an altercation with another group of males” just prior to the shooting.

— City News Service

21-Year-Old Sentenced to Eight Years for Double Shooting in City Heights was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: