Police Seek Same Suspects in Armed Robberies of 2 Chula Vista Mini-Marts

Police believe the same suspects robbed two gas station mini-marts in different parts of Chula Vista early Saturday.

In the first robbery, according to OnScene TV, two suspects, described as young Hispanic males, walked into the Arco AM/PM on Main Street and Third Avenue at 1:15 a.m. Both pointed handguns at the clerk, and forced him to open the cash registers.

They took between $200-300 in cash and a package of cigars.

In the second case, two males matching the description of the first robbers walked into the Circle K mart at Telegraph Canyon Road and Nacion Avenue, about four miles away, at 3:50 a.m. Both again pointed handguns at the clerk.

They stole approximately $500 in cash and took a gold chain the clerk wore around his neck. He placed the value of the chain at $200 to $300.

Neither clerk suffered injuries.

– Staff reports

