Pedestrian Crossing SR-76 is Struck, Killed by Vehicle

A 36-year-old man was struck and killed Saturday by a vehicle on the westbound lanes of State Route 76, police said.

The collision happened at 12:48 a.m. when a 2005 Lexus sedan was traveling westbound on State Route 76 just east of Old Grove, said Sgt. Rick Davis of the Oceanside Police Department.

“The driver didn’t see the pedestrian until the last second due to darkness and collided with the pedestrian,” Davis said.

The driver pulled to the center of the median and waited for police, the sergeant said.

“Neither alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision on the driver’s part,” Davis said. “It is unknown (if) the pedestrian was under the influence of any substance at this time.”

The victim’s name was not released pending notification of his family.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to call Accident Investigator David Paul at 760-435-4431.

–City News Service

