Motorcyclist Suffers Serious Leg Injuries After Colliding With SUV in Encanto

A motorcyclist suffered severe injuries Saturday when an SUV turned in front of him on a street in Encanto.

The crash, at Federal Boulevard and Winnett Street, happened about 4:10 p.m., San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The motorcyclist, 31, traveled eastbound on Federal. The other driver, 23, made his way north on Winnett in a Chevrolet Suburban and attempted to make a left in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist suffered fractures to his right leg and right foot, and required transport to a hospital for treatment, Heims said.

The investigation into the crash continues, he said.

Anyone with information on the crash should call San Diego police at 619-531-2000. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

– City News Service

