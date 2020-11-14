Motorcyclist Suffers Serious Leg Injuries After Colliding With SUV in Encanto

A motorcyclist suffered severe injuries Saturday when an SUV turned in front of him on a street in Encanto.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The crash, at Federal Boulevard and Winnett Street, happened about 4:10 p.m., San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.
The motorcyclist, 31, traveled eastbound on Federal. The other driver, 23, made his way north on Winnett in a Chevrolet Suburban and attempted to make a left in front of the motorcycle.
The motorcyclist suffered fractures to his right leg and right foot, and required transport to a hospital for treatment, Heims said.
The investigation into the crash continues, he said.
Anyone with information on the crash should call San Diego police at 619-531-2000. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.
– City News Service
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: