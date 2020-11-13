Man Accused of Murdering Husband at Mount Helix Home Pleads Not Guilty

Share This Article:

Photo by bloomsberries / via FlickrA man suspected of killing his husband at their Mount Helix home pleaded not guilty Friday to a murder charge.

Daniel Scott Jordan, 45, is accused in the slaying of 38-year-old Kevin Powell, a Chula Vista city employee whose body was found in the couple’s Carmen Drive residence on Aug. 11.

Chula Vista police found Powell’s body while conducting a welfare check, sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said. Powell’s work supervisor asked police to check on him after he missed several meetings, according to the lieutenant.

The criminal complaint alleges Jordan used a knife to kill Powell sometime between Aug. 10 and Aug. 11. A suspected motive has not been disclosed.

Jordan was arrested later that month in Reno, Nevada, and remained there for several months, awaiting extradition.

County jail records show Jordan was brought back to San Diego County on Nov. 6 and is being held without bail. His next court date is a Nov. 18 bail review hearing.

According to an online obituary, Powell was a human resources manager for the city of Chula Vista, and also previously worked in similar positions for Contra Costa County, San Diego County and the city of Coronado.

–City News Service

