Share This Article:

A convicted sex offender will be placed in a supervised home in Jacumba Hot Springs on or before Dec. 1, officials said Thursday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Joseph Bocklett, 76, who was convicted of three sexual offenses over nearly two decades involving victims between the ages of 4 and 9, will be placed into a home on Old Highway 80.

Sheriff’s deputies went door-to-door in Jacumba Hot Springs and Boulevard on Thursday notifying residents of the impending placement.

Bocklett is classified as a Sexually Violent Predator. The designation, for those convicted of sexually violent offenses while suffering from with a mental disorder – pedophilic disorder in Bocklett’s case – makes them likely to re-offend, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

Following time in state prison, authorities granted Bocklett conditional release to a supervised home in Pauma Valley, initially proposed by the Department of State Hospitals earlier this year.

After a public hearing that drew vocal opposition from the public, San Diego County Superior Court Judge Howard Shore rejected the Pauma Valley site as a suitable option. He ruled that it would bring Bocklett too close to areas frequented by families.

The Jacumba Hot Springs location was then proposed. Shore ruled Oct. 27 that the home was suitable for Bocklett, one day after a hearing regarding his placement.

Bocklett will be under the supervision of Liberty Healthcare, which along with the Department of State Hospitals, is tasked with finding suitable locations for Sexually Violent Predators.

– City News Service

Convicted Sex Offender to be Placed in Jacumba Hot Springs Home by Dec. 1 was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: