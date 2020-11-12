Police Arrest Driver of Stolen Vehicle, a Suspect in 7 El Cajon Burglaries

Share This Article:

San Diego police arrested a suspect in a series of residential burglaries and auto thefts in El Cajon Thursday afternoon.

They spotted Davon Lee, 20, driving a vehicle allegedly stolen during one of the incidents, El Cajon police Lt. Kevin MacArthur said.

Investigators suspect Lee, an El Cajon resident, of committing seven burglaries in recent weeks.

In each case, the intruder entered an occupied home through an open door or window, MacArthur said. The man then located car keys inside and stole a vehicle from the premises.

– City News Service

