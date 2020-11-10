Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt in Pala Mesa-Area Freeway Wreck

Share This Article:

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries Tuesday in a predawn three-vehicle wreck on Interstate 15 in northern San Diego County.

The 25-year-old Murrieta man was riding to the south through the Pala Mesa area shortly after 5:30 a.m. when he rear-ended a Ford F-250 that decelerated suddenly due to slowing traffic in front of it near state Route 76, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pickup truck then collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee ahead of it, CHP public-affairs Officer Mark Latulippe said.

Paramedics took the motorcyclist to a hospital for treatment of major but non-life-threatening trauma, including broken bones. No other injuries were reported.

The accident left traffic lanes on the freeway blocked for about a half-hour, Latulippe said.

–City News Service

