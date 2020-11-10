Man Stabbed in Back by Transient in Lakeside Riverbed

Share This Article:

A man was stabbed in the back by an apparent stranger in a Lakeside river bed, authorities reported Tuesday.

The victim called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. Monday and told a dispatcher he had been stabbed in a river bed near the 76 gas station on Willow Road, east of state Route 67, San Diego County Sheriff‘s Lt. Pat McEvoy said.

Investigators determined the man, whose age was not immediately available, was walking with a woman in the river bed when an unknown man came up behind him and stabbed him at least once in the upper back, McEvoy said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not expected to be life-threatening, the lieutenant said.

The victim told deputies the suspect was a transient, but he could only provide a vague description of the man, McEvoy said. Deputies searched the area, which has several known homeless encampments, but were unable to find the suspect.

— City News Service

