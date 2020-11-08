1 Person Killed, 2 Wounded in Shooting Near Trolley Station in Chollas View

San Diego Police cruiser
A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

One person was killed and two were wounded in a shooting near a trolley station in Chollas View, authorities reported Sunday.

The shooting was reported at 9:07 p.m. Saturday near the Euclid Avenue Trolley Station at 450 Euclid Avenue, according to San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims.

FOX5 reported officers took one person into custody.

Homicide detectives were investigating, Heims said.

— City News Service

1 Person Killed, 2 Wounded in Shooting Near Trolley Station in Chollas View was last modified: November 8th, 2020

