SWAT Team Searches for Shooting Suspect in City Heights

Photo by Alexander NguyenA police SWAT team was engaged in a standoff this morning with an armed suspect following a shooting in the City Heights area that sent two people to a hospital.

The shooting occurred in the 1700 block of Rowan Street, near Parrot Street, at 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Both victims were taken to a hospital in unknown condition, police said.

A SWAT team was called to the area at 10 p.m. About 45 minutes later, the department asked residents in the area to remain in their homes and if evacuations became necessary, officers would contact them.

A motive for the shooting and conditions of the victims were not known.

–City News Service

