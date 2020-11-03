Police: Man Agrees to Don Protective Mask at Fallbrook Bank, Then Robs It

Share This Article:

Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying a thief who robbed a Fallbrook bank on Halloween after entering bare-faced and then complying with an employee’s request to put on a protective mask due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The robber, who appeared to be in his 30s or early 40s and walked with a limp, approached a teller at the Chase Bank branch in the 1000 block of South Mission Road at about 2 p.m. Saturday, according to the FBI.

After the clerk told him he had to wear a face mask to conduct business at the bank, the man left, returned a short time later with one on and proceeded to write a demand note on a deposit slip, the agency reported.

He then gave a teller the written message, which read, in part, “Don’t do any sudden movements. Just read the note.”

After the employee handed him an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber left the bank and fled the area on foot.

He was described as a thin, gray-haired, roughly 5-feet-10-inch Latino or White man, wearing sunglasses, sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black baseball hat and dark-colored shoes.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

–City News Service

