Share This Article:

A 20-year-old man was booked into the San Diego Central Jail Tuesday on suspicion of killing one young man and injuring another during a fight last week in Chula Vista, police said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Raymundo Ochoa-Juarez was arrested with the help of the U.S. Marshal’s San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force on suspicion of killing 20-year-old Deandre Bethel, Chula Vista police Lt. Miriam Foxx said.

Officers responded shortly after 11:35 p.m. Friday to reports of a loud party in the 1100 block of Ocelot Avenue and found two men seriously injured. Paramedics took both victims to an area hospital, where Bethel was pronounced dead. A 21-year-old victim was still undergoing treatment and was expected to survive his injuries, the lieutenant said.

Ochoa-Juarez was booked into San Diego Central Jail shortly after 2:35 a.m. on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, according to jail records. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Dec. 4.

Authorities have not disclosed a suspected motive for the killing or what may have sparked the fight.

–City News Service

Man, 20, Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Young Man During Chula Vista Fight was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: