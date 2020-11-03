DOJ Grant Awarded to Org Addressing San Diego Youth Violence, Gang Involvement

Share This Article:

A Department of Justice grant of nearly $500,000 was awarded to Social Advocates for Youth, San Diego Inc. to implement an intervention program aimed at reducing violence and gang involvement among San Diego youths, it was announced Tuesday.

The organization otherwise known as SAY will use the $488,495 grant to implement REJUVENATE, a program which will employ prevention and intervention strategies that address individual, family, and community factors that contribute to gang activities, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

SAY will serve 192 high-risk youth and 3,000 children between the ages of 12 and 17, with hopes that the REJUVENATE program will reduce gang involvement for program participants by 80% by providing them with work experience, life skills, and counseling, according to a DOJ statement.

“This grant to SAY will support comprehensive intervention strategies (including mentoring, restorative circles and emotional literacy education), that both dissuade youth from joining gangs and help them escape if they are already entrenched in the lifestyle,” said U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer. “It is programs like this that can pull kids from the clutches of gangs and put them on a path to a better life.”

The grant from the DOJ’s Office of Justice Programs is part of more than $458 million in funding to support state, local and tribal law enforcement efforts to combat violent crime in jurisdictions across the United States.

–City News Service

