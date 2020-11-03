Share This Article:

A small San Diego police satellite office in Balboa Park was vandalized overnight, authorities reported Tuesday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The damage at the substation at 1549 El Prado was discovered about 7 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

“Evidence of an incendiary device was also found at the scene,” the agency reported in a prepared statement.

The San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team was called in to investigate.

An SDPD spokesman said he could not immediately provide details about the extent of the damage or the nature of the device discovered at the facility. Photos that accompanied the agency’s statement about the crime, however, did not appear to depict serious damage.

–City News Service

Balboa Park Police Storefront Office Vandalized was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: