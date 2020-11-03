Balboa Park Police Storefront Office Vandalized

A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A small San Diego police satellite office in Balboa Park was vandalized overnight, authorities reported Tuesday.

The damage at the substation at 1549 El Prado was discovered about 7 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

“Evidence of an incendiary device was also found at the scene,” the agency reported in a prepared statement.

The San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team was called in to investigate.

An SDPD spokesman said he could not immediately provide details about the extent of the damage or the nature of the device discovered at the facility. Photos that accompanied the agency’s statement about the crime, however, did not appear to depict serious damage.

–City News Service

