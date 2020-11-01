Police Searching for Suspect After Man Shot Three Times in Hillcrest

San Diego Police cruiser
A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 33-year-old man was shot three times Sunday while driving with a companion in Hillcrest, police said.

The shooting happened at 1:22 a.m. at the intersection of Mary Lou Street and A Street when a man standing on the corner opened fire at the victim’s vehicle multiple times, said Officer S. Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital by his companion, Foster said, where he was treated and was expected to survive.

The suspect fled the scene and police detectives are investigating the incident, the officer said.

— City News Service

