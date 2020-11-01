Man Injured, Car Reportedly Stolen in Surprise Attack at San Ysidro Motel

Share This Article:

A man was injured in a surprise attack Sunday while entering a San Ysidro motel to meet a supposed friend, police said.

The victim, 25, went to the motel in the 200 block of Via De San Ysidro at 8:25 a.m. Sunday to visit his friend, according to Officer S. Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

A suspect was hiding behind the door and the victim was hit on the head with an unknown hard object.

“The suspect and the victim’s friend took the victim’s car keys and fled the scene,” Foster said. The victim’s car was gone and assumed stolen by the two suspects.

Police detectives are investigating whether the attack was planned by the suspect hiding behind the motel door and the victim’s friend.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for a laceration on his head, the officer said.

— City News Service

