Firefighters Find Body of Man Following Escondido Trailer Fire

Firefighters found a body inside a burned trailer following an explosion in unincorporated Escondido Saturday afternoon.

They made the discovery around 2:30 p.m. in the 9800 block of Rocky Ridge Road, according to San Diego sheriff’s Sgt. Agustin Rosas.

The 71-year-old homeowner told deputies he returned home from fishing, heard a large explosion and saw fire as he walked out of his garage.

The detached garage and some adjacent trailers caught fire, the sergeant said.

“All the residents were accounted for except for one,” Rosas said. “After the fire department contained the fire, they discovered a male deceased inside of one of the trailers.”

Sheriff’s bomb/arson detectives conducted an investigation at the scene. The probe into the cause of the death was ongoing.

– City News Service

