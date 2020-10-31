2 Men Suspected of Home Invasion Arrested After Getaway Car Breaks Down

Share This Article:

Two men were in custody Saturday morning on suspicion of committing a home invasion robbery in the Skyline area.

The victim and another man were inside a home at 7700 Skyline Drive around 12:30 p.m. Friday when two armed men entered the house, tied up the victim and the other man and stole items from the home and both victims, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspects left the home and jumped into a waiting gold car, which lost control a short distance away from the home and became disabled, Heims said.

Several people ran from the vehicle and when police arrived on scene, they found two men near the car, both of whom were detained and later arrested, Heims said.

San Diego police robbery detectives are investigating.

— City News Service

