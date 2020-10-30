Man Soliciting Signatures Struck, Injured Outside Convenience Store

Share This Article:

A 35-year-old man soliciting signatures outside a 7-Eleven store in the Redwood Village area was struck by a vehicle Thursday and seriously injured.

A 16-year-old girl driving a Scion pulled into the parking lot of the convenience store 3603 College Avenue about 5:50 p.m. As she parked her vehicle, she apparently hit the gas instead of the break, striking the man and crashing through the front of the store, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The man sustained pelvic fractures, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening, Heims said.

No arrest was immediately reported.

— City News Service

