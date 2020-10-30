Share This Article:

A man was shot in the leg Friday morning in downtown San Diego’s East Village neighborhood by a man who approached him asking to buy drugs, police said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The shooting was reported around 4:40 a.m. on 16th Street between K Street and Imperial Avenue, just west of Interstate 5, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

The victim, a man believed to be in his 30s, was standing on 16th street when he was approached by a man who asked him about purchasing drugs, Martinez said.

He replied that he wasn’t involved in selling drugs and the man walked away, the officer said. About 20 minutes later, the same man returned and confronted the victim, then pulled out a handgun and shot him in the leg.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Martinez said.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-8 black man in his 20s with a heavy build and curly black hair. He wore a blue jacket and gray pants.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call SDPD’s central division at 619-744-9500.

–City News Service

Man Shot in East Village Neighborhood By Man Asking to Buy Drugs was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: