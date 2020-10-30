Man Seriously Wounded in College-Area Stabbing

Share This Article:

A stabbing at a College-area bus stop left a man badly wounded Friday, authorities reported.

The assault in the 6900 block of El Cajon Boulevard occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Patrol personnel and paramedics applied a tourniquet to one of the victim’s arms and performed CPR on him at the scene, Officer Tony Martinez said.

Witnesses reported that the assailant — a heavyset man in his 20s or 30s, wearing a red shirt and black bandana-style mask — fled to the east on foot, possibly into a nearby motel, police said. Officers fanned out through the area in search of him.

–City News Service

