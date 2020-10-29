CBP Officers Seize $7.6 Million Worth of Cocaine in Calexico

Seized cocaine
The 480 pounds of cocaine seized in Calexico. Courtesy CBP

Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico Port of Entry in Imperial County seized 480 pounds of cocaine worth $7.6 million on Thursday from a U.S. citizen.

At approximately 8 a.m., a 46-year-old man in a 2008 Ford F350 pickup arrived at the port of entry and was referred to further examination due to inconsistencies in his statements.

As the truck drove through an X-ray imaging system, anomalies were spotted in the bed area of the vehicle. A drug sniffing dog then alerted officers to a non-factory auxiliary fuel tank located on the bed of the truck.

Officers discovered 182 packages of cocaine hidden in the tank and arrested the driver, who was booked into a federal detention facility in El Centro on criminal charges.

CBP Officers Seize $7.6 Million Worth of Cocaine in Calexico was last modified: October 29th, 2020 by Chris Jennewein

