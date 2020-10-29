CBP Officers Seize $7.6 Million Worth of Cocaine in Calexico

Share This Article:

Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico Port of Entry in Imperial County seized 480 pounds of cocaine worth $7.6 million on Thursday from a U.S. citizen.

At approximately 8 a.m., a 46-year-old man in a 2008 Ford F350 pickup arrived at the port of entry and was referred to further examination due to inconsistencies in his statements.

As the truck drove through an X-ray imaging system, anomalies were spotted in the bed area of the vehicle. A drug sniffing dog then alerted officers to a non-factory auxiliary fuel tank located on the bed of the truck.

Officers discovered 182 packages of cocaine hidden in the tank and arrested the driver, who was booked into a federal detention facility in El Centro on criminal charges.

