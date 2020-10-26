Suspect Arrested After Being Spotted on Roof of La Jolla Home

Share This Article:

A suspect was arrested Monday morning after clambering onto the roof of a La Jolla home, where he remained for just over an hour before surrendering to SDPD officers.

Dispatchers received a call around 4:45 a.m. from a woman who reported hearing a person on the roof of her home in the 1500 block of Coast Walk, off Torrey Pines Road just east of Prospect Place, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

Officers responded to the home and the woman pointed them to where she had seen the suspect, Martinez said.

Police entered the home to make sure the suspect hadn’t made it inside, then they spotted him on the roof and ordered him to surrender, the officer said.

The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody around 6:10 a.m., Martinez said.

No details about the suspect were immediately available.

–City News Service

