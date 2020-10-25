Speeding Driver Crashes into Median on Division Street in Shelltown

Share This Article:

A 21-year-old man broke his right femur Sunday when his speeding car crashed into a median in Shelltown.

The accident occurred at 12:30 a.m., according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The driver was speeding westbound along Division Street and crashed when he was midway through the 700 block, Heims said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call SDPD at 619-531-2000 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service

