Gang Detectives Investigating After Man Shot in Face in Southcrest

A man was hit in the face during a drive-by shooting in the Southcrest area on Saturday afternoon.

The 34-year-old was standing in the 4000 block of Boston Avenue when a white vehicle drove by around 5 p.m.

According to San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims, the shooter fired several rounds from inside the vehicle, leaving the victim with non-life- threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital.

Police saw the suspect vehicle trying to escape and pursued it until it crashed.

One person was taken into custody, but another was still at large.

Gang detectives were investigating the shooting incident.

— City News Service

