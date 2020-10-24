Share This Article:

Nine motorists were arrested on suspicion of drunk driving at a downtown San Diego checkpoint, police said Saturday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The checkpoint was set up by the San Diego Police Department at 1400 G St. between 11 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Officer Anthony Obregon.

Of 1,114 vehicles that went through the checkpoint, 454 vehicles were screened and 11 drivers evaluated, Obregon said.

Nine DUI-alcohol suspects were arrested in or near the checkpoint, the officer said. One person was arrested on suspicion of committing other crimes.

Nine vehicles were impounded, Obregon said.

–City News Service

Nine Motorists Arrested at DUI Checkpoint in Downtown San Diego was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: