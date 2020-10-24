2 Suspected of Carjacking Corvette Arrested After Chase and Crash in Pacific Beach

Share This Article:

Two carjacking suspects were in custody Saturday morning after leading police on a pursuit and crashing in Pacific Beach.

The 23-year-old driver of a 2019 Corvette was at 700 Hornblend St. at 8:45 p.m. Friday when a suspect armed with a gun opened the passenger door, got inside the car, pointed the weapon at the victim and told him to drive away, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim drove several blocks until the suspect told him to stop the car and get out. The victim complied and the suspect got in the driver’s seat and drove away, Heims said.

Officers found the Corvette back at 700 Hornblend St. and tried to contact the suspect, who fled, leading officers on a pursuit until crashing into a fire hydrant at 1500 Oliver Ave., Heims said.

Two people in the car, including a juvenile, were arrested.

No officers were reported injured.

— City News Service

