Share This Article:

A 15-year-old boy was fatally wounded in the Chicano Park area of Barrio Logan, police reported Saturday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

At about 9:50 p.m. Friday, witnesses heard gunshots in the 2000 block of National Avenue, according to Lt. Andra Brown of the San Diego Police Department.

Arriving police officers saw a large gathering in a parking lot and a silver sedan attempting to leave the lot, Brown said. The group fled on foot in all directions, including two occupants of the silver sedan.

“Officers found a 15-year-old male in the sedan who had sustained at least one suspected gunshot wound to his torso,” Brown said. “The officers began performing first aid and CPR until relieved by San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel.”

The teen was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries, the lieutenant said.

San Diego homicide detectives were called to the scene and are investigating the incident.

The boy has been identified but his name was not being immediately released.

— City News Service

15-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot in Car Parked at Chicano Park was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: