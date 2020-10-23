Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooing in Fallbrook

Share This Article:

A person was fatally shot in Fallbrook on Thursday night and San Diego Sheriff‘s homicide detectives are investigating the death.

Multiple 911 callers reported the shooting shortly before 10:30 p.m. on South Vine Street, near East Fallbrook Street, sheriff’s Lt. Glen Twyman said.

The victim was pronounced dead after the shooting, but it was not immediately clear if that person was transported to a hospital or pronounced dead at the scene, Twyman said.

No details about the victim were immediately available.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation and no suspect description was immediately available.

— City News Service

