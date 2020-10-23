Share This Article:

The San Diego Police Department announced it will set up a DUI and license checkpoint somewhere in the city limits on Friday night.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Specially trained officers will be stopping drivers between 9:30 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday to check for alcohol or marijuana impairment as well as proper licensing.

Police said the location would be chosen based on previous drunk driving accidents and arrests.

Checkpoints like this are regularly announced in advance, with police citing research showing “the deterrent effect of high visibility enforcement using both DUI checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols has proven to lower the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol- or drug-impaired crashes.”

Those caught driving impaired can expect jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.

San Diego Police Plan Friday Night Alcohol and Marijuana Checkpoint was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: