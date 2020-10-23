Pilot Safely Makes Emergency Landing in Elementary School Field Near El Cajon

Share This Article:

The pilot of a light airplane made a safe emergency landing Friday afternoon in the grass behind W.D. Hall Elementary School, according to NBC 7 San Diego and sheriff’s officials.

Witnesses reported that the pilot was able to get out of the plane following the landing, Lt. William Amavisca said.

The aircraft came down shortly before 4 p.m. in the 1300 block of Pepper Drive in the unincorporated Bostonia area, north of El Cajon.

No injuries were reported, the lieutenant said.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the emergency landing.

— City News Service

