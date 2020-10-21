Man on City Heights Rooftop Surrenders After 18-Hour Standoff With Police

Share This Article:

A domestic violence suspect who fled through a City Heights neighborhood early Wednesday and took refuge on the roof of an apartment building surrendered to police after a long standoff.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“After almost 19 hours, patience and trust between each other pays off!” said a police tweet just before 9:30 p.m. “The man was safely taken into custody moments ago after speaking to our ENT for many hours.”

The mother of the man’s child made a 911 call about 2 a.m. to allege that he had broken into her home in the 4100 block of Wilson Avenue and gotten into an argument with her, according to San Diego police.

A short time later, personnel aboard a patrol helicopter who responded to the emergency along with ground units spotted the suspect, whose name was not immediately available, running through residential backyards and hopping fences, said Officer Scott Lockwood.

The man eventually climbed onto the roof of a residence in the 4000 block of 35th Street, he said.

Officers surrounded the home and put up a ladder for the suspect, but instead of climbing down it as they directed, he pulled it onto the roof with him, then used it to cross onto the top of an adjacent two-story apartment building, according to reports from the scene.

The man also refused to make use of a ladder that the crew of a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department extended from one of their emergency vehicles to his rooftop perch.

Update(9:25PM): After almost 19 hours, patience and trust between each other pays off! The man was safely taken into custody moments ago after speaking to our ENT for many hours. https://t.co/fNykz3G33k — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) October 22, 2020

As a public-safety precaution, officers shut down a block of the street in front of the apartment complex.

During the stalemate, the suspect hurled some roof tiles off the building, causing no injuries, Officer Dino Delimitros said.

As of 6:30 p.m., crisis negotiators were still trying to persuade the man to get off the building and surrender peaceably, said Officer John Buttle.

Updated at 9:31 p.m. Oct. 21, 2020

— City News Service

Man on City Heights Rooftop Surrenders After 18-Hour Standoff With Police was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: