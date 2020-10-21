Alpine’s Nicole Buquet ID’d as Passenger Killed in Suspected DUI Crash on 125

Share This Article:

Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 37-year-old woman who was killed last weekend in a suspected DUI crash on state Route 125 in La Mesa.

Nicole Buquet of Alpine was a passenger in a northbound pickup truck that slammed into the back end of a flatbed tow rig parked on the eastern shoulder of the freeway just south of Interstate 8 about 12:40 a.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Buquet died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the 2006 Ford F-150 that Buquet was riding in, 28-year-old Erik Anderson, was unhurt, as was the tow truck operator and the motorist he was assisting, said California Highway Patrol public-affairs Officer Travis Garrow.

Anderson, also an Alpine resident, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

— City News Service

