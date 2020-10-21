Alpine’s Nicole Buquet ID’d as Passenger Killed in Suspected DUI Crash on 125

CHP officers talk to suspected driver of pickup truck that crashed into tow truck.
CHP officers talk to suspected driver of pickup truck that crashed into tow truck. Image via OnScene.TV

Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 37-year-old woman who was killed last weekend in a suspected DUI crash on state Route 125 in La Mesa.

Nicole Buquet of Alpine was a passenger in a northbound pickup truck that slammed into the back end of a flatbed tow rig parked on the eastern shoulder of the freeway just south of Interstate 8 about 12:40 a.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Buquet died at the scene of the crash.

Pickup truck that crashed into tow truck on state Route 125 in La Mesa.
Pickup truck that crashed into tow truck on state Route 125 in La Mesa. Image via OnScene.TV
The driver of the 2006 Ford F-150 that Buquet was riding in, 28-year-old Erik Anderson, was unhurt, as was the tow truck operator and the motorist he was assisting, said California Highway Patrol public-affairs Officer Travis Garrow.

Anderson, also an Alpine resident, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Suspected driver of pickup truck that crashed into tow truck is led away in handcuffs.
Suspected driver of pickup truck that crashed into tow truck is led away in handcuffs. Image via OnScene.TV

— City News Service

