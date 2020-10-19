Early Morning Crash Near Sycuan Casino Leaves 1 Person Dead

A man was killed Monday morning in a solo vehicle rollover crash on a rural road east of El Cajon.
Dispatchers received reports shortly before 5:35 a.m. that a vehicle had sheered a fire hydrant in the 4400 block of Dehesa Road, just west of Sycuan Casino, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The vehicle’s driver, a man described only as middle-aged, was pronounced dead at the scene, Fox5 reported.
The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.
— City News Service
